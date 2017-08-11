Cycling: Theuns breaks season drought, Kung stays in lead

Belgium's Edward Theuns rides during the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Beaujeu and Mont Brouilly, on Mar 8, 2017. (AFP/Philippe LOPEZ)

THE HAGUE: Belgium's Edward Theuns of the Trek team won his first stage of the season on Thursday (Aug 10) when he claimed victory over the 154km between Riemst and Lanaken, the fourth stage of the BinckBlank Tour.

Switzerland's Stefan Kung of BMC stays in the overall lead.

Theuns, 26, won a sprint finish to the Flanders finish ahead of Slovenia's Marko Kump and fellow Belgian, Tim Merlier.

Friday's fifth stage is 167.3km in and around Sittard-Geleen in the Netherlands.

Source: AFP/de