Cycling: Trentin wins Vuelta 10th stage, Froome retains red jersey

ALHAMA DE MURCIA, Spain: Italian Matteo Trentin won Tuesday's (Aug 29) 10th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, with Britain's Chris Froome retaining the leader's red jersey.

Quickstep rider Trentin, who won the fourth stage, pulled clear of a 15-strong breakaway group to comfortably deny Spain's Jose Joaquin Rojas in the dash for the line.

Another local hope, Jaime Roson, took third at the end of the 164.8km ride from Caravaca to Alhama de Murcia.

Nicolas Roche had a productive day amongst the favourites for outright victory.

The Irish rider, who is placed third overall, moved to around half a minute of Froome in the general classification after a decisive move in the descent to the finish.