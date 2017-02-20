Cycling: Valverde denies Contador for fifth Andalusia win

MADRID: Veteran Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde claimed his fifth Tour of Andalusia win in six years as he held off compatriot Alberto Contador to win by just one second on Sunday (Feb 19).

Belgium's Tim Wellens won the 151.5km fifth stage from Setenil de las Bodegas to Coin in a breakaway group in a time of 3hrs 58min 31sec from Australia's Simon Clarke and another Belgian Victor Campenaerts.

Both Valverde and Contador crossed the line as part of the peloton 1min 45sec back.

"It wasn't an easy day at all," Valverde told Eurosport. "It was cold, windy, rainy, there was all sorts, but in the end there weren't any attacks and that was better for us."

France's Thibaut Pinot was third, six seconds back overall on Valverde.