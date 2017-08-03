Cycling: Van Poppel takes fifth stage, Sagan stays in Poland lead

RZESZOW, Poland: Dutch rider Danny Van Poppel won the fifth stage of the Tour of Poland on Wednesday (Aug 2), just edging Slovak duo Luka Mezgec and race leader Peter Sagan at the line.

The stage, the shortest on the race at just 130km, was marked by a huge pileup just 900 metres from the end, a consequence of the tight, twisty layout.

Sagan, taking part in his first race since being booted off the Tour de France, leads the overall standings by 14 seconds from Belgium's Dylan Teuns.