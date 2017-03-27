Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking

AMSTERDAM: Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.

"We worked together at the highest level, a dream for both of us as father and son," the 27-year-old Manchester United defender wrote on his Instagram account.

"It was not always easy and did not always sit comfortably. But I'm proud of the way you always took responsibility and never gave up."

Danny Blind, 55, was fired on Sunday in the wake of a 2-0 loss to Bulgaria the previous evening which left the Dutch in fourth place in their World Cup qualifying group and in danger of missing out on the 2018 finals in Russia.

Daley featured in 14 of his father's 17 matches in charge of the national team and with a place in the starting line-up in Sofia at the weekend earned his 43rd cap, to go past his father's total of 42 appearances for the Netherlands.

