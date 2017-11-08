Daly, May retained by England ahead of Argentina test

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England wingers Elliot Daly and Jonny May were retained in the squad on Tuesday despite fitness doubts ahead of Saturday’s test against Argentina as the list was whittled down to 26 players.

LONDON: England wingers Elliot Daly and Jonny May were retained in the squad on Tuesday despite fitness doubts ahead of Saturday’s test against Argentina as the list was whittled down to 26 players.

The pair's inclusion by coach Eddie Jones means there is no place for Sale wing Denny Solomona, who was among seven players released back to their clubs.

May, who has been in sparkling form for his new club Leicester this season with 10 tries in nine games, had been doubtful for the first November test after suffering a hamstring injury at last week's England's training camp in Portugal.

Daly was added to the squad this week after making a quicker-than-expected return from a knee injury.

The 25-year-old missed the Portugal training camp after suffering the injury in Wasps' Champions Cup win over Harlequins last month and was initially ruled out for up to three weeks.

Solomona's return to the England fold was short-lived. He was brought back into the squad for the camp in Portugal after being given a second chance by Jones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Solomona, along with centre Manu Tuilagi, was banished from a training camp in August due to what England Rugby termed "team culture issues" while media reports suggested they had indulged in a drunken night out.

After playing Argentina, England face Australia and Samoa over the following two weekends.

England:

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)