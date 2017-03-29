Dambulla one-dayer washed out after Taskin hat-trick

REUTERS: Taskin Ahmed became the fifth Bangladesh bowler to claim a one-day hat-trick before incessant rain washed out the second match of the series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Tuesday.

Opting to bat and hoping to bounce back from their 90-run defeat in the first match, Sri Lanka rode Kusal Mendis's (102) maiden one-day century to post a commanding total of 311 before being bowled out in the final over.

Paceman Taskin dismissed Asela Gunaratne, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep off successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick and join compatriots Shahadat Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Rubel Hossain and Taijul Islam in the elite club.

The teams move to Colombo for the third and final match on Saturday.

