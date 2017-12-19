Darts: Singapore’s Paul Lim stuns former champion Mark Webster

LONDON: Singapore darts player Paul Lim pulled off a shock victory against former world champion Mark Webster on Monday (Dec 18), beating him 3-2 in the first round of the 2018 PDC World Championships in London.

Nicknamed the Singapore Slinger, 63-year-old Lim was the clear dark horse against Webster. He lost a tight first set but battled back to win the next two sets.

Webster, 34, dug deep and snatched the fourth, forcing a deciding set. But Lim held his nerve and eventually won the epic clash with a 3-0 score in the final set.

Lim will now face defending champion Gary Anderson on Friday.

The Singapore veteran is famous in the darts community, best known for achieving the World Championship’s first nine-dart finish in 1990. He made his first World Championship appearance in 1982.

A MAGICAL NIGHT INSIDE THE PALACE | 63 year old, Paul Lim, knocks out former World Champ, Mark Webster, in a match that gripped every spectator#WHdarts #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/6gCFoVePat — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 19, 2017

​​​​​​​“It’s been an unbelievable night,” Lim told the PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) in an interview after Monday’s clash.

“I could feel that the crowd were for me and it’s so great to feel that. I know the PDC World Championship is the cream of all darts tournaments and to be part of it really is an honour,” he added.



Paul Lim a credit to the game best of luck on Friday. Gutted, but lost to the better player onto 2018 — Mark Webster (@Webby180) December 19, 2017



