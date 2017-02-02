David joins long France injury list for England clash

PARIS: France suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday when Yann David was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The French federation did not name a replacement for centre David, who joined Wesley Fofana, Camille Chat, Raphael Lakafia, Henry Chavancy and Eddy Ben Arous on the long list of players who picked up injuries after being called up to the squad.

Manager Guy Noves will have to choose his pair of centres from Mathieu Bastareaud, Remi Lamerat and Gael Fickou when he names his team on Thursday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)