Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Dazzling Scotland hang on to upset Ireland 27-22

Scotland hung on to beat Ireland 27-22 in a pulsating match at Murrayfield on Saturday and secure their first opening day win in the Six Nations for over a decade.

  • Posted 05 Feb 2017 00:25
Britain Rugby Union - Scotland v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - 4/2/17 Paddy Jackson of Ireland scores try as he is tackled by Josh Strauss of Scotland Reuters / Russell Cheyne Livepic
Britain Rugby Union - Scotland v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - 4/2/17 Paddy Jackson of Ireland scores try as he is tackled by Josh Strauss of Scotland Reuters / Russell Cheyne Livepic
Britain Rugby Union - Scotland v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - 4/2/17 Greig Laidlaw of Scotland passes the ball along back line Reuters / Russell Cheyne Livepic
Britain Rugby Union - Scotland v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - 4/2/17 Iain Henderson of Ireland scores try despite tackle by Duncan Weir of Scotland Reuters / Russell Cheyne Livepic
Britain Rugby Union - Scotland v Ireland - Six Nations Championship - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - 4/2/17 Jonny Gray of Scotland Reuters / Russell Cheyne Livepic
prev
next

EDINBURGH: Scotland hung on to beat Ireland 27-22 in a pulsating match at Murrayfield on Saturday and secure their first opening day win in the Six Nations for over a decade.

Two late penalties from captain Greig Laidlaw snatched a victory for the Scots that was founded on a dazzling first-half display which pushed the hosts into a 21-8 lead at the break.

Fullback Stuart Hogg, the player of last year's tournament, scored Scotland's first two tries and centre Alex Dunbar dotted down for an unconventional third in a set move from a lineout.

Ireland winger Keith Earls crossed for Ireland in the opening period while lock Iain Henderson and flyhalf Paddy Jackson, a late replacement for Johnny Sexton, bagged tries in Ireland's second-half fightback which earned them a losing bonus point.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

- Reuters