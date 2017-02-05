Dazzling Scotland hang on to upset Ireland 27-22

EDINBURGH: Scotland hung on to beat Ireland 27-22 in a pulsating match at Murrayfield on Saturday and secure their first opening day win in the Six Nations for over a decade.

Two late penalties from captain Greig Laidlaw snatched a victory for the Scots that was founded on a dazzling first-half display which pushed the hosts into a 21-8 lead at the break.

Fullback Stuart Hogg, the player of last year's tournament, scored Scotland's first two tries and centre Alex Dunbar dotted down for an unconventional third in a set move from a lineout.

Ireland winger Keith Earls crossed for Ireland in the opening period while lock Iain Henderson and flyhalf Paddy Jackson, a late replacement for Johnny Sexton, bagged tries in Ireland's second-half fightback which earned them a losing bonus point.

