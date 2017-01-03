Channel NewsAsia

Defoe penalties earn Sunderland 2-2 draw with Liverpool

Jermain Defoe kept up Sunderland's fight to avoid relegation as he converted two penalties to give the Black Cats a 2-2 home draw with Liverpool after the visitors led twice in a rip-roaring Premier League clash on Monday.

  • Posted 03 Jan 2017 01:25
Defoe took his league tally to 11 goals, cancelling out a 19th minute opener by Daniel Sturridge and then a 72nd minute Sadio Mane tap-in, with both Liverpool goals coming after poor Sunderland defending at corner kicks.

However, Liverpool returned the favour with a clumsy Ragnar Klavan challenge on Didier Ndong for Defoe's first spot kick and then with a dreadful Mane error for the second when a free kick hit the Senegal winger's outstretched arm.

The result left second-placed Liverpool five points behind leaders Chelsea, who visit London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, while Sunderland stay in the relegation zone although the draw took some of the pressure off manager David Moyes.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)

- Reuters