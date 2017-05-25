Del Potro suffers shock exit in Lyon, Raonic marches on

Argentine Juan Martin del Potro suffered a setback to his French Open preparations after losing 7-6(0) 6-4 to qualifier Gastao Elias in the Lyon Open second round while top seed Milos Raonic moved into the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

After losing the opening set tie-breaker without collecting a point, sixth seed Del Potro broke Elias' serve in the first game of the second set but failed to capitalise.

With the set level at 4-4, the 26-year-old Portuguese claimed the last two games and will face Raonic in the last eight on Thursday after the Canadian defeated Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4 6-3.

Raonic, the world number six, fired eight aces and won 25 of his 30 first-serve points as he dominated a match lasting an hour and 25 minutes.

Home favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga fought back to secure a 6-7(2) 6-2 6-3 victory over Argentina's Carlos Berlocq.

The second seed, who failed to progress beyond the second-round in Monte Carlo and Madrid, will face Karen Khachanov of Russia in the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)