Dembele certain League title within Tottenham's reach

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele senses there is something special on the horizon at White Hart Lane with his north London side sitting second in the Premier League, nine points behind Chelsea after 23 games.

Tottenham fell away in their pursuit of a first league title since 1961 last season and eventually finished third behind champions Leicester City and bitter rivals Arsenal after failing to win any of their final four matches.

"I think if we end up in the same situation, maybe we can do something special compared to last year. It is difficult to tell, but we have this feeling that we can do something of course," Dembele told Sky Sports.

"I think personally that I and most of us learnt from last year. But it's a difficult thing, you need to be in that situation again to see if we have outgrown that.

"(But) there is a very good vibe, there's a difference compared to last year, so yes I think we can do something special in the same situation."

Striker Harry Kane was annoyed at seeing several strong challenges going unpunished during Tuesday's 0-0 Premier League draw with Sunderland, and Dembele echoed his teammate.

"Of course, for me there were a few challenges in the game that I felt could have been more (than a yellow)," he said.

Mauricio Pochettino's charges host 15th-placed Middlesbrough on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)