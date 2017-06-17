Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool

Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.

Wisdom, a graduate of Liverpool's youth squad, made his senior debut in 2012 and has since been loaned out to English sides Derby, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich city and Austrian champions FC Salzburg.

"Derby County can confirm that the club has agreed an undisclosed fee with Liverpool for defender Andre Wisdom," the club announced on their website. (www.dcfc.co.uk)

"The 24-year-old, who is capable of playing at right-back as well as in central defence, has also agreed personal terms with the Rams."

Wisdom has previously played for Derby, who finished ninth in the Championship last season, making 37 appearances for the club in the 2013-14 campaign.

