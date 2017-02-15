Di Maria inspires PSG to 4-0 rout of Barcelona

PARIS: Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria was at his vintage best as he scored twice on his birthday in a 4-0 demolition of Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

The Argentina winger, 29, scored in each half with PSG's Germany midfielder Julian Draxler and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani also finding the net as the French champions tore apart a disorganised Barca side who have it all to do in the return.

PSG, eliminated by the Catalans in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2013 and 2015, were the more aggressive side at the Parc des Princes and have put themselves in a commanding position ahead of the March 8 second leg at the Camp Nou.

Five-times European champions Barca have not exited in the last 16 since going out to Liverpool in the 2006/07 season.

