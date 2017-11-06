Di Matteo ready for return to management

Roberto Di Matteo wants to return to club management and is open to a fresh challenge in Europe, the former Chelsea manager has said.

The Italian won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 having also impressed in the Championship, leading West Bromwich Albion to top-flight promotion in 2010.

The 47-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa last year but said he had already turned down several offers and was keen to return on the touchline.

"You feel it after a while - you feel you want to have that fire in your belly again," he told Sky Sports. "I'm going to manage again, it's just a question of time.

"I've had loads of offers; in fact, the more you tell people you're not really interested in a coaching position, the more offers you get it seems."

Di Matteo guided Schalke 04 to a sixth-placed finish in Bundesliga before resigning in May 2015 amid a difference of opinion with club owners over plans for the new season.

"To be able to work in the Bundesliga with the quality of players - there are so many young players who actually have the opportunity to play in the first team - was great," Di Matteo added.

"I speak a few languages and I'm always looking to learn and expand my horizons so I'm open-minded."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)