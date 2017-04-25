Disappointed Toure prefers no referees for Manchester derby

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is so disappointed with the standard of officiating in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal that the Ivorian would prefer to play Thursday's Manchester derby in the Premier League without referees.

During the 2-1 defeat, City's first goal was disallowed after match officials ruled that midfielder Leroy Sane's cross went out of play before striker Sergio Aguero headed it in, but video replays showed that the ball never crossed the line.

"I think the referees have to stop this," said Toure.

"I am very disappointed. It is not the first time, there have been a couple of times.

"Maybe on Thursday we are going to have a better referee or maybe play without a referee - I'd prefer that."

Fourth-placed City host fifth-placed Manchester United at the Etihad stadium and have to beat their local rivals to maintain their one-point advantage.

"It is a very big game, an important game," Toure said.

"We have to do that job and we will see what can happen. We hope we are going to have a good referee."

City have lost three of their last five games against United in all competitions but won the reverse league fixture at Old Trafford earlier this season.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)