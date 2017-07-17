Diving: China dominant in men's 1m springboard

BUDAPEST: Chinese divers Peng Jiangfeng and He Chao completed a one-two in the men's one-metre springboard at the world aquatics championships in Budapest on Sunday (Jul 16), restoring China's traditional dominance of the discipline.

While China had won eight of the previous 11 world titles in this event, only one Chinese diver had finished on the podium in the last two world meets.

With 448.40 points Peng pipped his compatriot He (447.20) to the gold, while Italy's Giovanni Tocci took bronze (444.25).

"Finally I reached the level I wanted to be at," said Peng.

Germany's Patrick Hausding (439.25) in fourth, and the American Mike Hixon (439.15) in fifth, just missed out on the podium.