Diving: China strike gold again, Daley's Britain grab silver

BUDAPEST: Li Zheng and Wang Han held off Britain's Grace Reid and Tom Daley to earn China's eighth diving gold of the world aquatic championships in Saturday's (Jul 22) 3m synchro springboard final.

China's Li, who turned 17 in May, and Wang took gold with 323.70 points after a battle with the British pair who led after the first and third rounds, but settled for silver with 308.04 pts.

Daley and Reid won European gold together last year.

Chinese divers have now won eight of the ten diving events in Budapest with only the men's 10m platform on Saturday evening - where Britain's Daley competes again - to come.

Canada's duo Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac took bronze with 297.72 pts.

Wang is nine years older than her teenage partner and said she had used her experience to help him adapt to diving on the world stage.

But Li was subdued about his first major title. "It's just like any other competition, only more exciting, and I hope I will have many more ahead of me," said the 17-year-old.

Wang, 26, who defended the world title she won two years ago with a different partner, and Li were only joint fourth after the first round.

However, their near-immaculate dives saw them lead after each of the last three rounds and claimed victory in the fifth with two half somersaults with a twist pike.

Daley, 23, who won the 10m platform gold at the 2009 world championships, hugged the sobbing Reid when their final dive, a three-and-a-half somersaults pike, gave them silver ahead of Canada.

"I'm overwhelmed," admitted Reid, who finished fourth on her worlds debut in the 3m springboard final on Friday. "I only had a few hours sleep as I was still on a high from last night."