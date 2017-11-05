Diving: Singapore duo win 3m springboard bronze at FINA Grand Prix

SINGAPORE: Twin brothers Mark and Timothy Lee clinched bronze at the Singapore leg of the FINA Diving Grand Prix on Sunday (Nov 5).

The 23-year-old national divers scored 366 in the men's synchronised 3m springboard event, behind South Korea's Kim Yeong Nam and Woo Haram (438.28) as well as Russia's Viacheslav and Evgenii Novoselov (396.90) who finished first and second respectively.

Speaking after the event, Mark said he was happy with the result considering they only resumed serious training recently.

"We are really, really happy with today’s performance. We had a two week break following SEA Games, and we also just started school, so training for us was more of strength and conditioning," Mark said.



"We just started our competition dives last week and taking that into account, I think we did very well. Winning at home always feels a little sweeter, with the home crowd cheering you on, and we wanted to repay them by doing well,” he said.

Timothy conceded that South Korea and Russia were doing "higher difficulty dives" and they had to tussle with Croatia and Germany for bronze.

"So we knew we had to dive consistently in order to secure the bronze medal, and I am glad we managed to do that," he said.

The duo will be flying off to Gold Coast on Sunday night to compete in the final leg of the FINA Diving Grand Prix from Nov 9 to 11.