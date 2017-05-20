Djokovic eases into Rome semis after rain delay

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

World number two Novak Djokovic dealt with unfinished business by beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-1 6-4 in a rain-delayed Italian Open quarter-final on Saturday.

The Serbian second seed will now play Austrian Dominic Thiem, who shocked seven times winner Rafa Nadal on Friday but has lost his previous four encounters with Djokovic, in the evening semi-final.

Germany's Alexander Zverev and American John Isner were playing for the other final place.

The match between Djokovic and Del Potro was halted on Friday with the score at 6-1 1-2, and the Serbian serving, as rain and lightning lashed Rome's Foro Italico.

Djokovic had wrapped up the first set in 44 minutes, after dropping serve in the opening game but then winning the next six.

He needed only one of two match points to finish off Del Potro in just over an hour and a half and reach his eighth Italian Open semi-final.

