Djokovic muscles in on women's quarter-final day

LONDON: It is women's quarter-finals day at Wimbledon on Tuesday, with Johanna Konta, Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko among those looking to make their mark, but Novak Djokovic gets the action underway on Centre Court (1100 GMT) in a fourth round match pushed back from Monday.

The Serbian second seed's match against France's Adrian Mannarino was delayed because of the epic five-setter between Gilles Muller and Rafa Nadal.

From then on, it is women's quarters all the way.

Five-times champion Venus Williams is, at 37, the oldest player in more than two decades to reach the last eight. The American faces 20-year-old French Open champion Ostapenko from Latvia.

Next up is second seed Halep, who will become the first Romanian woman to reach world number one if she beats Konta. The British sixth seed is looking to become the first home women's champion for 40 years.

On Court One, Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova - in the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in 10 years - will go up against Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who eliminated world number one Angelique Kerber on Monday.

Wrapping up the women's quarter-finals, big-hitting Coco Vandeweghe from the United States will hope her new coach Pat Cash, a former Wimbledon champion, will give her the edge as she takes on Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.

