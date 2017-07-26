Djokovic to miss the rest of the season with elbow injury
Twelve-times grand slam champion Novak Djokovic will miss the rest of the season to recover from injury, the Serbian confirmed on his Facebook page on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old former world number one retired with an elbow injury during his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych this month.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)