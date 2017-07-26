Djokovic to miss the rest of the season with elbow injury

Sport

Twelve-times grand slam champion Novak Djokovic will miss the rest of the season to recover from injury, the Serbian confirmed on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic after he retires from his quarter final match against Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych with an injury REUTERS/Matthew Childs

The 30-year-old former world number one retired with an elbow injury during his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych this month.

The 30-year-old former world number one retired with an elbow injury during his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych this month.

Source: Reuters