Djokovic to miss the rest of the season with elbow injury

REUTERS: Twelve-times grand slam champion Novak Djokovic will miss the rest of the season to recover from injury, the Serbian confirmed on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old former world number one retired with an elbow injury during his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych this month.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)