Dortmund midfielder Sahin signs deal extension to 2019

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Bundesliga club until 2019, Dortmund announced on Tuesday.

The Turkey international, who made his Dortmund debut as a 16-year-old and became the league's youngest scorer at 17, joined Dortmund's youth structure as a teenager back in 2001 and helped them to the 2011 Bundesliga title.

He left, having been voted player of the season in 2010-11, and joined Real Madrid but returned a year-and-a-half later after also having a brief spell at Liverpool.

"Everyone knows how I feel in Dortmund, in this club and this stadium with the unusual fans," said Sahin, a crowd favourite who used to be a ball boy at home games when he was young.

Plagued by injuries for much of his career, the highly-skilled 28-year-old suffered a partial ankle ligament tear in their 3-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

He has been ruled out of Wednesday's German Cup semi-final at holders Bayern Munich but is expected to play again in some of the remaining four league matches of the campaign.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband)