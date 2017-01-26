Dortmund Ramos on loan to Granada, to join Chinese club

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund striker Adrian Ramos has been loaned out to Spain's Granada until the end of the season before he joins China's Chongqing Dangdai Lifan in the summer, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

Ramos has been at Dortmund since 2014, having scored 13 goals in 52 league matches but failing to hold down a regular starting spot with fellow forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the first choice for coach Thomas Tuchel.

"Adrian Ramos already had a lucrative offer from China last season," said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc.

"When he again expressed this winter his wish to transfer to China we decided to allow it to happen especially given the valuable offer for the player." The 31-year-old Ramos joined Dortmund after five years at Hertha Berlin.

