Dortmund's German Cup quarter-final called off due to snow

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund's German Cup quarter-final at third-tier Sportfreunde Lotte was postponed on Tuesday after heavy snowfall made the pitch unplayable, the German football association (DFB) said.

It started to snow in the afternoon and the pitch was quickly blanketed, forcing organisers to postpone the match after discussions with the DFB, referee Felix Brych and team officials.

The DFB said the game would take place as soon as possible.

Eintracht Frankfurt reached the semi-finals after Danny Blum scored in the sixth minute to give them a 1-0 victory over second division Arminia Bielefeld.

Holders Bayern Munich face Schalke 04 in their quarter-final on Wednesday.

