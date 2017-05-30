Down but not out: MMA's Angela Lee on her fight with pneumonia prior to title win

SINGAPORE: She looked in the pink of health in recent Instagram pictures as she posed with a cake during ONE Championship’s post-event celebration dinner.

However, Atomweight champion Angela Lee was suffering in the lead-up to her title fight, as revealed by ONE Championship chief executive Chatri Sidyodtong in his Facebook post in the aftermath of Friday’s (May 26) ONE: Dynasty of Heroes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with onefc.com after the bout, the 20-year-old fighter gave more details of the bout of pneumonia that she had been battling against even before her flight to Singapore about a fortnight ago. “I was still training and dieting and it was really tough on my body... It was also really tough, mentally and emotionally,” said Lee, recounting her health struggles prior to her title defence against Istela Nunes last week.

“I had many breakdowns because I was so scared that this sickness would affect my ability to perform on fight night,” she added.

MMA fighter Angela Lee taking opponent down at a ONE Championship event. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Despite showing symptoms of a serious ailment, Lee decided to proceed with the title fight. “I was extremely reluctant to go to the doctor because I didn't want to know my sickness or how bad it was. I'm used to sucking it up and powering through.”

Nonetheless, her father Ken Lee insisted that his daughter went to a doctor in Singapore. “I went to the hospital seven days before the fight and my blood test revealed that I had an infection in my lungs and that it was a form of pneumonia,” she said.

MMA fighter Angela Lee taking opponent down at a ONE Championship event. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Taking her medication came at a cost for the Hawaii-based mixed martial arts star, who had to lose some weight directly before the bout to make the Atomweight class. “I was supposed to finish all of the antibiotics but I stopped 2 days before because my weight wasn't coming off, said Lee, who found it hard to breathe after deciding to skip her medication.



“I was still not feeling 100 per cent and it was already fight week. By then, I was stressed out to the max,” she said.

Despite eventually meeting the weight requirements before the fight, her health battle was not over. "I couldn't hold any food or liquids down, my body was rejecting everything. Even in the locker room before the fight, I was still throwing up,” added the Canadian-born MMA star.

At that point, however, she decided that it was too late to pull out. “I thought to myself, 'If I could make it this far, what's 30 more minutes?' So I walked out to that cage, with a smile on my face, and got the job done.”

MMA fighter Angela Lee celebrates second successful title defence at a ONE Championship event. (Photo: Justin Ong)

“That's why I was so emotional after the fight. This win meant so much to me because I had overcome my biggest test- not Istela Nunes but overcoming my own fear and doubt,” said Lee.

In a phone interview with Channel NewsAsia on Monday (May 29), Chatri Sidyotong said that his promotion wants to match Lee against a world-level contender in her next fight, but for now it is rest time for the champion.



"She only just fought a few days ago, and we'd like to give her a well-deserved rest as she was also fighting pneumonia before her fight," said Sidyodtong. "We'll then make a decision on her next bout, which will likely be around September. That's my best guess."