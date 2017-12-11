Draw enough for Bolivar to sweep Bolivia titles

LA PAZ: A 1-1 draw away at Nacional Potosi was enough to give Bolivar the Bolivian league Clausura title with a week to spare on Sunday.

Argentine Marcos Riquelme put the visitors ahead after 12 minutes but Cristian Alessandrini equalised 24 minutes into the second half for the home side.

The draw, however, was enough to lift Bolivar onto 44 points, four ahead of arch rivals The Strongest with just one round of the season remaining.

The win in the Clausura - one of two league titles decided each season - came six months after Bolivar won the Apertura championship.

