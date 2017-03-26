Dustin Johnson remains perfect in Match Play

REUTERS: World number one Dustin Johnson continued his perfect record at the WGC-Dell Match Play in Texas on Saturday, reaching the semi-finals along with Hideto Tanihara, Jon Rahm and Bill Haas.

Johnson lost three consecutive holes during his quarter-final against Alexander Noren, but still did enough to secure a 3&2 victory over the Swedish eighth seed at Austin Country Club.

He will play Japanese 54th seed Tanihara on Sunday morning, while Spanish 21st seed Rahm and American 42nd seed Haas will meet in the other semi-final. The final will be played in the afternoon.

A victory would make Johnson the only player other than Tiger Woods to win consecutive World Golf Championships events, after his Mexico Championship triumph three weeks ago.

He would also become the first player to win all four WGC events.

"It's a long way to go but I like my chances," Johnson told NBC television.

Tanihara, a 14-times winner on his home tour, earned a spot in the final four and a crack at Johnson with an emphatic 4&2 win over Englishman Ross Fisher.

In the other quarters, Rahm blew away Dane Soren Kjeldsen 7&5, while Haas eliminated compatriot Phil Mickelson 2&1.

Earlier Saturday, Dustin Johnson beat Zach Johnson in a round-of-16 match between players with the same surname but contrasting styles, the long bomber Dustin against the shorter but meticulous Zach.

Five-times major champion Mickelson advanced to the quarters with a 4&3 victory over in-form Australian Marc Leishman.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Gene Cherry)