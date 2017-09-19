Dutchwoman Van Vleuten wins world road time trial

BERGEN, Norway: Annemiek van Vleuten won the women's individual time trial at the road world championships on Tuesday in a Dutch one-two.

Van Vleuten clocked 28 minutes 50.35 seconds over the 21.1 kilometre course in Bergen, Norway, 12.16 seconds quicker than Dutch team mate Anna van der Breggen.

Australian Katrin Garfoot was third, almost 19 seconds slower.

Last year's champion Amber Neben of the United States could only manage 11th.

