Dyche won't rush striker Wells into Burnley first team

Burnley striker Nahki Wells needs more game time before he can compete for a regular first-team slot at the English Premier League club, manager Sean Dyche said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Burnley striker Nahki Wells needs more game time before he can compete for a regular first-team slot at the English Premier League club, manager Sean Dyche said on Wednesday.

Wells is recovering from surgery to rectify an ankle problem but was on the substitute's bench for the first time since his move from Huddersfield Town as Burnley claimed a 1-0 Premier League win against Newscastle United on Monday.

"Nahki still needs more minutes," Dyche told the club website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com). "We thought it was appropriate to put him in, especially with (Chris) Wood being out.

"He needs that mixture now of getting involved with us and getting more game time, so we will look to get that sorted out for him in the coming weeks.”

Wells has twice featured as an over-age player for Burnley's under-23 side since returning to action last month and also completed 90 minutes in a friendly against Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old Bermuda international could next feature with the under-23s in a Premier League Cup tie against Colchester United on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club also confirmed that striker Wood is likely to face a late fitness test before Saturday's league trip to Southampton after missing the Newcastle clash with a hamstring injury.

"As for Chris, we'll see. I believe in all of my forwards and if I have to make a decision, I do," said Dyche.

"We just decided, with a hamstring, it was probably too early. And we got the win, so it looks a good decision."

Burnley are seventh in the Premier League table with four wins, four draws and two defeats from their opening 10 games.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)