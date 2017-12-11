Dyer hails captain Bony after Swans snap winless streak

Swansea City midfielder Nathan Dyer said striker Wilfried Bony has had massive impact on the Premier League club since returning from a thigh injury last month.

REUTERS: Swansea City midfielder Nathan Dyer said striker Wilfried Bony has had massive impact on the Premier League club since returning from a thigh injury last month.

Bony has scored a goal in each of the club's last two league games, including the winner in the 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last Saturday which snapped a seven-game winless streak.

"He is still getting his fitness back but a fully fit Bony would be unstoppable," Dyer told the club's website. (www.swanseacity.com)

"He is a massive presence for us. His hold-up play is outstanding and we can get up the pitch a lot easier with him being there.

"We know if we put the right ball into the box then he will be attacking it ... if we keep feeding him and giving him half chances then he will take them."

Bony has also been captain in the last four league matches and Ki Sung-yueng paid tribute to the Ivorian's leadership qualities after his late goal lifted the Welsh side off the bottom of the table.

"It was a big moment from a big player," the South Korean midfielder said.

"He is the captain and a big leader for this team. It has taken a little time because he has been injured, but now he has played more games he is starting to get confidence and score again."

Swansea host league leaders Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)