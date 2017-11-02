Dynamo goalkeeper Deric suspended after arrest

Major League Soccer suspended Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric on Wednesday after the American was arrested and charged with a misdemeanour assault in connection with an alleged domestic incident.

Deric, who was the starting goalkeeper in Houston's 0-0 draw against visiting Portland Timbers on Monday in the first leg of the Western Conference semi-final, was arrested on Tuesday.

"Deric has been suspended pending investigations by MLS and the Houston Police Department," MLS said in a statement.

"Major League Soccer will remain in close communication with the Houston Dynamo, local law enforcement, and the MLS Players Union during this investigation."

Deric, 29, won the starting job with Houston in 2014 after Tally Hall went down with injury. The suspension means he will not be available when Houston visit Portland, the top seed in the West, for the second leg of their semi-final, on Sunday.

"We take these matters very seriously and are working closely with Major League Soccer and local authorities," the Dynamo said in a statement. "We support the League's decision to suspend the player pending further investigation."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)