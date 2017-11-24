Ederson confident Manchester City can win at Huddersfield

Premier League leaders Manchester City will face a tough challenge when they travel to Huddersfield Town on Sunday but have the strength to continue their stellar winning run, goalkeeper Ederson has said.

City are on a 17-game winning streak across all competitions, opening an eight-point lead at the top of the league standings and progressing to the Champions League knockout stages as group winners.

Huddersfield are 10th with just one home defeat in six league games and ended second-placed Manchester United's unbeaten start at John Smith's Stadium last month but Ederson believes City will not suffer the same fate.

"It's going to be a difficult away game for us, just as Brighton, Bournemouth and Leicester were, but I believe that our team is focused and well prepared to go there and fight for another win," Ederson told the club's website.

"We've faced challenges from every team we faced so far and I believe it won't be different against Huddersfield.

"We've a very strong team, which has been well prepared in various positions, especially in the attack and midfield and I believe that's very important."

Huddersfield's last league home defeat was a 4-0 loss to fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in September.

