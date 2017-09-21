EFL to suggest clubs to shut transfer window early

REUTERS: The English Football League (EFL) is to advise its clubs follow the lead of the Premier League and bring forward the close of the transfer window from next season, according to British media reports.

England's 72 lower-league clubs are meeting at Villa Park on Thursday to consider the impact of a shorter window.

Should a majority of the clubs want change, a formal ballot would take place at February's meeting of EFL clubs.

Earlier this month, the top flight clubs voted to close the summer window at 5 pm local time on the Thursday before the start of the season.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)