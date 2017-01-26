Egypt top Group D, Ghana sweat over Gyan

PORT GENTIL, Gabon: Egypt grabbed top spot in Group D at the African Nations Cup Group D on Wednesday as Mohammed Salah rifled home a superb free kick to seal a 1-0 victory over Ghana in Port Gentil.

There was also a first goal and a first point in 39 years for Uganda at the continental championship, but no victory as they were held 1-1 by Mali on a rain-soaked pitch in Oyem.

Egypt’s win set up a quarter-final meeting with Morocco at the same venue on Sunday while Ghana move to Oyem to face Group C winners the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Compact and disciplined, Egypt won a free kick inside the opening 10 minutes after a clumsy challenge by John Boye on Abdallah El Said and Salah stepped up to hammer the ball through the wall.

Their 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary was largely untroubled, though he did well to deny Christian Atsu and Jordan Ayew.

Seven-times winners Egypt, marking their return to the tournament after a seven-year absence, were the only team not to concede a goal in the pool phase.

“Our goal was always to win the match, we never go into a match with the intention to draw,” Egypt coach Hector Cuper told reporters.

“I would have liked a better second half but we were playing a very strong opponent."

Ghana lost veteran forward Asamoah Gyan to a groin injury five minutes before halftime and coach Avram Grant is unsure whether he will be fit for the quarter-finals.

"It's not looking so good but Gyan is a very strong boy," Grant said. "We will need to wait and see. We will have a scan and then we will know better."

Uganda avoided a third straight defeat as teenage striker Farouk Miya gave them the lead against Mali with a shot from the edge of the box on 70 minutes.

But that advantage was short-lived as Yves Bissouma equalised with a spectacular free kick three minutes later.

The game was played with large puddles on the pitch following a tropical downpour before kickoff which made passing and control difficult for the players.

The tournament will now take a two-day break before resuming with Saturday’s quarter-finals in which Burkina Faso take on Tunisia in Libreville and Senegal clash with Cameroon in Franceville.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)