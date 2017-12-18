Emelec lift Ecuador league title

REUTERS: Emelec beat Delfin Sporting Club 2-0 away from home on Sunday to secure a 6-2 aggregate victory and clinch the Ecuadorean first division title for the fourth time in five years.

Emelec, who won the first leg 4-2 on Thursday, opened the scoring a minute before half time when Ayron Preciado headed home from a free kick before Brayan Angulo doubled their lead after 64 minutes.

The title is the 14th overall for the Guayaquil club and takes them to within one of rivals Barcelona.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)