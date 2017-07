related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England lost seven wickets for 63 runs on Sunday after South Africa struck back in search of an unlikely victory on the morning of the fourth day of the first test at Lord's.

LONDON: England beat South Africa by 211 runs in the first test at Lord's on Sunday.

South Africa, chasing 331 for victory, were bowled out for 119 in the final session on the fourth day of the match.

