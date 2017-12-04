England bowled out for 227 in Adelaide

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England's struggles continued early on day three of the second Ashes test on Monday when Joe Root and Alastair Cook were among four wickets to fall to leave the tourists on 128 for five at tea, still 314 behind Australia.

ADELAIDE: England were bowled out for 227 in the night session of the second Ashes test at Adelaide Oval on Monday, giving Australia a first-innings lead of 215.

Australia, 1-0 up in the five-test series, made 442-8 declared on Sunday but captain Steve Smith looked unlikely to enforce the follow-on.

