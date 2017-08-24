England bring in Woakes for Roland-Jones in second test

Chris Woakes will replace Toby Roland-Jones in the England team to play West Indies in the second test at Headingley on Friday, captain Joe Root said on Thursday.

"Chris is back in and Toby misses out, unfortunately," Root told Sky Sports News.

Woakes, 28, has recovered from a side strain that kept him out of the first test and the recent series against South Africa.

"West Indies will be desperate to bounce back," added Root.

England won the first match in the three-test series by an innings and 209 runs at Edgbaston.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

