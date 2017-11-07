England call up Curran to replace injured Finn for Ashes

Surrey pace bowler Tom Curran has been called up to replace the injured Steven Finn in England's squad for the Ashes, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Surrey pace bowler Tom Curran has been called up to replace the injured Steven Finn in England's squad for the Ashes, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old is uncapped at test level, but made his international debut against South Africa in a Twenty20 at Taunton on June 23, where he took three wickets. He won his first and only ODI cap against the West Indies on Sept. 29.

Curran will fly out on Wednesday to join England's tour squad in Adelaide, the ECB said in a statement.

(Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)