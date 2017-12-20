England centre Te'o to miss start of Six Nations

Worcester Warriors centre Ben Te'o is likely to miss the start of England's Six Nations campaign due to an ankle injury, the Premiership side's director of rugby Gary Gold has said.

REUTERS: Worcester Warriors centre Ben Te'o is likely to miss the start of England's Six Nations campaign due to an ankle injury, the Premiership side's director of rugby Gary Gold has said.

Te'o, who has won eight caps for England, sustained the injury during Worcester's win over Brive in October and has since missed all three of the national team's November international victories against Argentina, Australia and Samoa.

"Wynand Olivier (hamstring) and Ben Te'o (ankle) are both approximately six weeks away from a return," Warriors said on their website following Gold's news conference on Tuesday.

Defending champions England face Italy in their Six Nations opener on Feb. 4.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)