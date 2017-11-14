England coach gets telling-off from his mum for swearing

England head coach Eddie Jones has apologised for swearing on television after Saturday's stuttering win over Argentina -having received a telling-off from his 93-year-old mother.

LONDON: England head coach Eddie Jones has apologised for swearing on television after Saturday's stuttering win over Argentina -having received a telling-off from his 93-year-old mother.

Australian Jones, 57, was frustrated by his team's patchy performance in their 21-8 victory at Twickenham and his frustration boiled over during a post-match interview.

"I have apologised for the language I used," Jones told the BBC. "I got a phone call this morning from my mother - who is 93 - rapping me over the knuckles."

"I am in trouble with my mother and that's a big enough punishment for me. She still tells me not to swear. I am in the doghouse and certainly won't do it again."

England's underwhelming win failed to excite the crowd and Jones acknowledged that it had not been the most entertaining match.

"I think everyone was a bit frustrated on Saturday and I was one of them, and I should have shown more self-control," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's like anything, you go to a movie and everyone talks about it and says it's going be fantastic. Then you sit there for two hours and don't enjoy it at all. And that sometimes happens at rugby games.

"Unfortunately, it just doesn't click. It's not a perfect science. If it was a perfect science, we would play brilliant rugby every week, but we don't."

England will have to improve when they face Australia in the second of their autumn internationals on Saturday.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Kevin Liffey)