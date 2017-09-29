England name Marley as interim women's team coach

England have appointed Mo Marley as interim women's team head coach following the sacking of Mark Sampson, the Football Association said on Friday.

Sampson was fired last week for "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour in a previous role at the Bristol Academy. A decision on a permanent successor is due in the New Year.

Marley, 50, has been in charge of the under-19 side and will now guide the team for a friendly against France next month and two November home women's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.

"Mo was the obvious choice to take over the team as she has in-depth knowledge of the women’s game and importantly knows the players well," said FA technical director Dan Ashworth in a statement.

England were third in the 2015 World Cup in Canada and reached the semi-finals of this year's European Championship in the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

