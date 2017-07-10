England name unchanged squad for second South Africa test

England named an unchanged squad for the second test against South Africa in Nottingham following their 211-run victory in the first match of the series at Lord's on Sunday.

LONDON: England named an unchanged squad for the second test against South Africa in Nottingham following their 211-run victory in the first match of the series at Lord's on Sunday.

Fast bowler Toby Roland-Jones, who did not play in the first game, was retained in the 12 for the match starting at Trent Bridge on Friday.

England took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series after bowling South Africa out for 119 in their second innings, spinner Moeen Ali claiming test-best figures of 6-53 in Joe Root's first test as captain.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)