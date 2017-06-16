England ODI team not 'finished article' yet, says Root

England's limited-overs team have improved significantly since being dumped out of the World Cup in the group stage two years ago but they remain a work in progress, batting mainstay Joe Root has said.

The team have undergone a transformation under Eoin Morgan and were considered one of the favourites at the ongoing Champions Trophy. And while their bid to win a maiden global 50-overs title was scuppered by Pakistan in Wednesday's semi-final, Root said it was clear they were on the right track.

"This was a golden chance to win a tournament at home, and I think all we can do now is keep looking towards that World Cup and use this as a really good platform," test captain Root told reporters.

"We know we're not the finished article. But we have made huge strides and we've got to continue to work out ways to get on the right side of these scenarios when things aren't favourable to us."

England will host the next World Cup in two years' time and Root, who is expected to assume one-day captaincy before that, said it was important for the side to keep improving.

"It is a good learning curve for us but we've got to keep the same drive that we've had over the last 18 months to keep getting better so that, when that World Cup does come round, we're in the best shape possible and give ourselves the best chance of really contending that final."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)