England opener Hales to return home after breaking hand
- Posted 20 Jan 2017 23:35
LONDON: Opener Alex Hales has been ruled out of the remainder of England's tour of India after breaking his right hand during the second one-day international in Cuttack on Thursday.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said scans had revealed the injury, sustained as Hales attempted a catch in the outfield and jarred his hand on the ground.
The 28-year-old will return home on Saturday to see a hand surgeon.
The ECB said a replacement in the T20 squad for a three- match series starting on Jan. 26 would be announced in due course.
India secured a series-clinching 15-run victory in the second one-dayer, with Hales dismissed for 14. The final game of the series is in Kolkata on Sunday.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
- Reuters