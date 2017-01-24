England pair miss warm weather training due to injury

LONDON: Injuries have prevented England's Jack Clifford and James Haskell joining the Six Nations squad for warm weather training in Portugal, the RFU said in a statement on Monday.

The Harlequins back-row forward and Wasps flanker were due to fly out on Monday but were injured in club games on Sunday and will now undergo further medical assessments. A decision will then be made on when they can join the squad.

England's first match is against France on Feb. 4.

(This story has been refiled to correct Clifford's position.)

