England rest Farrell and Itoje against Argentina; Slade starts

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England coach Eddie Jones has omitted Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje from his squad to face Argentina on Saturday and has handed starts to Henry Slade at centre and number seven Sam Underhill.

BAGSHOT, England: England coach Eddie Jones has omitted Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje from his squad to face Argentina on Saturday and has handed starts to Henry Slade at centre and number seven Sam Underhill.

Farrell and Itoje are both rested as part of Jones's long-term plan to ease the workload of some of his British and Irish Lions and both are expected to return for next week's clash against Australia.

Slade played at 12 in both games on England's summer tour of Argentina, while 21-year-old Underhill gets the chance to stake a claim for the open-side flanker berth having also played against the Pumas in June for his only cap.

Elliot Daly will start on the wing having made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a knee injury while captain Dylan Hartley retains the hooker berth ahead of Lions first choice Jamie George.

England team to face Argentina:

15 Mike Brown (Harlequins 62 caps)14 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby 26 caps)13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby 33 caps)12 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs 7 caps)11 Elliot Daly (Wasps 13 caps)10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers 37 caps)9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers 70 caps)1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens 42 caps)2 Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints 86 caps) captain3 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers 74 caps)4 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints 58 caps)5 George Kruis (Saracens 20 caps)6 Chris Robshaw (Harlequins 56 caps)7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby 1 cap)8 Nathan Hughes (Wasps 10 caps)Finishers16 Jamie George (Saracens 17 caps)17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers 3 caps)18 Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs 2 caps)19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps 44 caps)20 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks 1 cap)21 Danny Care (Harlequins 73 caps)22 Alex Lozowski (Saracens 2 caps)23 Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby 2 caps)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips)