England's Farrell fit to start against Scotland

LONDON: First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.

Farrell sustained the injury in training on Thursday and had been doubtful but was passed fit an hour before kickoff.

Victory for England will secure a second successive Six Nations championship with a game to spare while Scotland are seeking a first win at Twickenham in 34 years.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Rex Gowar)